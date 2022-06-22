It's not too late to vote early ahead of Tuesday's primary

With the Illinois Primary Election less than a week away, here are a few things to remember.

Today, June 23, is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 28, and have to be received two weeks after the election to count.

Early voters can cast ballots in person through Election Day on Tuesday.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 28. The date of the election was pushed back due to changes in state and federal districts in Illinois and challenges to the redistricting.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Counties have sample ballots available, and many are available on the county clerk’s website.

Early votes are rolling in, according to county clerks across the region.

“Early voting has exploded this week,” Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said.

His office has had 300 ballots cast in early voting before noon Wednesday. They also received 135 vote-by-mail ballots.

He added that they are seeing 50 or 60 voters each day.

Meisenheimer said early voting with continue through Monday.

Union County will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In Williamson County, Barnes said 628 voters have cast early ballots. The county clerk’s office received 267 requests for vote-by-mail ballots, and 147 of those have been returned.

“Voters can change their addresses on Election Day and vote at the courthouse,” Barnes said.

Perry County is having a fairly normal turnout for early voting in a primary election, according to Harvey Gillespie in the county clerk’s office.

Perry County has had 220 ballots cast in early voting. They have received 40 requests for mail-in ballots.

“The Primary Election is June 28, and we are ready in Perry County,” Gillespie said.

More information is available from the county clerk’s office in your county of residence or from their websites.

