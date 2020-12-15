Jackson County Board amends ordinance to allow health department to enforce COVID-19 mandates

Despite the latest executive order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that bans indoor dining, some establishments are not following the guidelines, and enforcement has been inconsistent throughout the state. Former Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr had previously said he was not able to enforce the orders because they were not part of the law — law enforcement agencies across the region have said the same.

Newly elected Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez weighed in on the matter. He said he is trying to take a measured approach.

“We’re doing that because I made it clear to the board that we’re not here to punish business owners at all, we are here to make sure that the public is safe. The question is how do we do that, and when these things come to my desk, that’s how I’m going to do it. I’m going to take it case by case and utilize as many factors as I can to determine where the case falls in my scale.”

The adoption of the amendment was the subject of heated discussion among board members and members of the public who came to deliver comments.

“I know unemployment does not pay our bills,” Bill Martin said during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said he relies on his wife’s income as a restaurant worker and did not want to see her employer fined or closed.

