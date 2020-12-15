Jackson County Board amends ordinance to allow health department to enforce COVID-19 mandates

MURPHYSBORO — The Jackson County Health Department will have the ability to enforce Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation measures after the County Board voted Tuesday night to amend its public health ordinance.
The amendment will go into effect Jan. 1 and gives the health department explicit permission to enforce executive orders and directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state. It also gives the health department the power to enforce future public health directives from both the governor and the IDPH.
The amendment allows the health department to issue a series of fines for every day an establishment is not in compliance with the guidelines.
The measure passed 8-6, with board members Jan Philips, Pamela Scott, Dan Bost, Andrew Erbes, Gene Basden and Christine Snyder voting no.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Massac and Perry counties Tuesday
“While we are scrambling for money today, it’ll be worse later,” Basden said before casting his vote. He said if many businesses close as a result of these enforcement measures, then the county’s tax base would shrink.
One of the chief changes in the approved amendment was in the definitions portion of the document.
“Orders by the Governor or Illinois Department of Public Health aimed at protecting public health during a declared disaster or emergency may be considered a qualifying circumstance or event,” the amendment reads in the portion that defines an Imminent Health Hazard. This change is significant because it gives the health department explicit power to enforce guidelines handed down by the state.
Despite the latest executive order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that bans indoor dining, some establishments are not following the guidelines, and enforcement has been inconsistent throughout the state. Former Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr had previously said he was not able to enforce the orders because they were not part of the law — law enforcement agencies across the region have said the same.
Newly elected Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez weighed in on the matter. He said he is trying to take a measured approach.
“We’re doing that because I made it clear to the board that we’re not here to punish business owners at all, we are here to make sure that the public is safe. The question is how do we do that, and when these things come to my desk, that’s how I’m going to do it. I’m going to take it case by case and utilize as many factors as I can to determine where the case falls in my scale.”
The adoption of the amendment was the subject of heated discussion among board members and members of the public who came to deliver comments.
“I know unemployment does not pay our bills,” Bill Martin said during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said he relies on his wife’s income as a restaurant worker and did not want to see her employer fined or closed.
Support Local Journalism
Jill Adams also spoke and said it’s not a guarantee that restaurants or bars would be fined. All they had to do was comply with the mitigation efforts handed down by the state.
While Gov. JB Pritzker hailed distribution of the vaccine, manufactured by the drug company Pfizer, as the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, many questions are still unanswerable as to the timeline of distribution for future shipments.
“It is within the control of the restaurants under the proposed ordinances if they are fined or not,” she said.
“The economic impact has been insurmountable. It’s affected the co-workers, the clients and the community,” Melissa Parsons, owner of Pagliai’s in Carbondale, said in her plea to the board to vote no on the amendment.
Many who decried the potential action by the board pointed to IDPH figures that indicate bars and restaurants make up a small portion of the exposure sites. However, Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department administrator, said the numbers are low because dining was restricted for much of the year.
Nick Blew, from Murphysboro, gave an emotional plea to residents of the county to just do the bare minimum they could to suppress the virus’ spread. He said too many lives have been cut short because of COVID-19.
“They weren’t done yet,” Blew said of the lost lives. He went on to say the devastation of the virus wasn’t entirely an act of nature.
“God didn’t do this to us, you did,” Blew said, paraphrasing author Hunter S. Thompson.
Speaking before Tuesday’s vote, Jackson County Board Chairman Keith Larkin said he felt compelled to protect public health, but said he hated having to do it this way. He reiterated that sentiment Tuesday.
In his previous interview, Larkin said he knows restricting or even suspending a businesses’ ability to operate can put owners in dire straits. He said he ultimately believes the potential of saving a life rises above finances. But, he recognized the division the argument has caused in the community.
“The toxic nature of what these kinds of decisions are going to do to community relationships is going to be long-lasting,” Larkin said. “We’re in a position now where we have to make decisions that we know harm businesses and harm people’s livelihoods, but we have to do it in the name of public health and to protect everyone else.”
Larkin said he blamed the federal government for the decision the county had to make Tuesday.
“There is no reason for us to be in this situation, or for these business owners to be in this situation, other than inaction and an underwhelming response from the federal government to the pandemic,” he said. “If they have provided a package of relief that went specifically to those businesses (most impacted), those people wouldn’t have to be making a choice to stay open in the face of guidance from the state and local health departments.”
Also passed Tuesday was a measure that Larkin hoped would be seen as at least a small olive branch. The board voted to waive the county liquor license fees for the year 2021 for county liquor license holders who follow the IDPH guidelines.
— Brian Munoz contributed to this report.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.