Jackson County elects new state's attorney; retains coroner, treasurer

Crawshaw had not yet conceded Wednesday.

+3 Republican Paul Jacobs wins 115th Illinois House seat The race for representative in the 115th District of the Illinois House did not appear to be close. With 106 of 121 precincts reporting unofficial election results as of press time, Dr. Paul Jacobs led with 83% of the votes cast.

“The race isn’t over yet,” he said, noting that there were still mail-in ballots to be counted. However, Wednesday morning Jackson County Clerk Frank Boyd said he did not anticipate that the remaining uncounted votes would change any of the election results.

Kupferer, a Democrat from Murphysboro, has served in the office since 1996, when he was the second person with a medical background to be elected to the position — in Illinois, the coroner is not required to have a medical background as autopsies are conducted by forensic pathologists.

Crawshaw, a Republican from Murphysboro, runs Crawshaw Funeral Home with his father in his hometown of Murphysboro. Crawshaw said part of his training as a funeral director, specifically how to be compassionate in a time of crisis, would have lent him an advantage in the job of coroner.

Four county board seats and the race for treasurer

Democrat incumbent treasurer Liz Hunter was voted in to finish out the final two years of the unexpired term she assumed for Sharon Harris Johnson when she retired about a year ago. She said she knew she’d like the job when she took it, and that was solidified after she started work.