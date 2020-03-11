Jackson County prosecutor Mike Carr, Charles Ewell to face off in next week's Democrat primary

CARBONDALE — Next week, voters will choose their candidates to run for Jackson County's top prosecutor.
Incumbent Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr is facing Democratic challenger Charles Ewell, who currently serves as an assistant state’s attorney in Williamson County.
There, he handles domestic violence crimes among others. In an email to The Southern, Ewell summed up his core beliefs as a candidate.
“I believe crime victims and their families should be treated with dignity and respect. As an owner of three rescue dogs, I believe animals deserve protection under the law. I believe in worker’s rights,” he said in the email.
Ewell said he’s also done his best to run a clean campaign, adding that he’s not running against anyone but instead running for the opportunity to serve Jackson County. He said he has not solicited campaign donations, instead encouraging supporters to make those contributions to local nonprofits like animal shelter St. Francis CARE and The Women’s Center.
Carr expressed concern over Ewell’s experience. Carr said if Ewell is elected, he’d be the second least experienced attorney in the office. Ewell rebutted this.
“I’ve been an assistant state’s attorney and I’ve prosecuted all kinds of cases at the state level,” Ewell responded. “I’ve got the experience to do the job.”
Carr was first elected in 2012 and has handled several high-profile cases for the county, including the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, which drew considerable scrutiny from the community — the Varughese case was eventually given to a state special prosecutor.
You have free articles remaining.
In an interview Monday with The Southern, Carr said he has driven his office to pick up cases they know they can convict.
“We require that we file cases where we can prove them,” he said.
Carr has recently drawn criticism over the decision not to prosecute anyone in the case of Wyatt the dog, who was surrendered this year and later found to have had a hair tie wrapped around his snout.
Detractors insist that the dog's owners had to have known there was a problem given the state of the dog when it was taken to the shelter. However, Carr said after investigating, he found that this was not a reasonable assertion. He said the owner did try to find help for the dog after noticing a change in his behavior. However, she couldn’t find care she could afford and decided it was best to surrender the animal.
Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr on Friday explained why he is not pursuing charges against the former owner who surrendered a dog with rubber bands around its muzzle.
Carr also said he didn’t find it reasonable to assume the mother should know about the hair tie on the dog when the vet didn’t find it until their team tried to intubate the dog for surgery. Dealing with this kind of criticism is part of his job, he said.
Carr, who has experience as both a federal and state prosecutor, ran in 2012 on a platform of reducing violent crime in the county, specifically around Southern Illinois University. Speaking to The Southern last year, he held to this being a success.
Anecdotally, he pointed to burglaries in the dorms. He said he treated taking items from dorm rooms in the same way he would taking something from a person’s house — as a felony. This is something Carr said he drew criticism for.
“Guess what? We don’t have burglaries on our campus any more,” he said, noting that the number has dropped considerably.
Joseph Cervantez is the Republican Party’s nominee, and he is running unopposed in the primary. Cervantez currently practices out of Williamson County as a defense attorney, but has prosecutorial experience in both the Saline and Williamson county state’s attorney's offices.
He said the kind of tough-on-crime approach Carr uses takes the humanity out of the criminal justice system. Cervantez characterized Carr’s approach to crime in the county as punitive, while adding that he would be tough on violent and white collar crime.
Cervantez said he would be an advocate of installing alternative courts for veterans and nonviolent drug offenders. These would help divert defendants from being placed in the department of corrections and hopefully see them return to being productive members of the community.
Cervantez summarized his reasons for running to The Southern: “I’m not doing this because I want the job, to have a job. I do well,” he said. “I’m doing it because I recognize a problem. People have asked me to fix it.”
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports