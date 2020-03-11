Jackson County prosecutor Mike Carr, Charles Ewell to face off in next week's Democrat primary

Carr was first elected in 2012 and has handled several high-profile cases for the county, including the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, which drew considerable scrutiny from the community — the Varughese case was eventually given to a state special prosecutor.

In an interview Monday with The Southern, Carr said he has driven his office to pick up cases they know they can convict.

“We require that we file cases where we can prove them,” he said.

Carr has recently drawn criticism over the decision not to prosecute anyone in the case of Wyatt the dog, who was surrendered this year and later found to have had a hair tie wrapped around his snout.

Detractors insist that the dog's owners had to have known there was a problem given the state of the dog when it was taken to the shelter. However, Carr said after investigating, he found that this was not a reasonable assertion. He said the owner did try to find help for the dog after noticing a change in his behavior. However, she couldn’t find care she could afford and decided it was best to surrender the animal.

Carr: 'Inconceivable' Wyatt the dog's owner could have known about rubber bands Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr on Friday explained why he is not pursuing charges against the former owner who surrendered a dog with rubber bands around its muzzle.