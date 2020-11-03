Jackson County state's attorney, coroner races too close to call

Cervantez was highly visible during the campaign, appearing at rallies and vigils in support of those impacted by police violence. Carr said he supported these causes, but because of COVID-19 was not able to attend any of the public gatherings.

Carr has been a prosecutor for nearly 30 years, with time spent in Benton as an assistant U.S. attorney hired under the Ronald Reagan administration. In his tenure in Jackson County, which began in 2012, he has headed prosecution on several high-profile cases, including the 2016 shooting death of local musician Tim Beaty and the prosecution of Jody Pullen for the 2019 shooting between Tres Hombres and ABC Liquor in Carbondale, which injured four.

Crawshaw, a Republican from Murphysboro, runs Crawshaw Funeral Home with his father in his hometown of Murphysboro. Crawshaw said part of his training as a funeral director, specifically how to be compassionate in a time of crisis, would lend him an advantage in the job of coroner.

Kupferer, a Democrat from Murphysboro, has served in the office since 1996, when he was the second person with a medical background to be elected to the position — in Illinois, the coroner is not required to have a medical background as autopsies are conducted by forensic pathologists.

Murphy votes yes on pot sales