Jackson County state's attorney, coroner races too close to call

CARBONDALE — As of press time it was still too early to call the races for Jackson County’s state’s attorney and coroner.
Reached three hours after polls closed, Republicans Joe Cervantez, who ran for state’s attorney, and Alex Crawshaw, who ran for coroner, were both optimistic, but still not ready to call their races a victory.
“I’m still nervous about the mail-in and the early voting,” Crawshaw said. Nationwide mail-in and early voting has increased significantly this year due to the pandemic.
Cervantez was equally cautious but also said he had a “silent confidence.” He said even if the numbers were a slam dunk, it still wouldn’t feel real to him until he is sworn in.
“When that gets on my schedule I’ll believe it,” he said.
As of 10:30 p.m. and with 94.74% of precincts reporting, Cervantez had 65.70% of the vote while Democrat incumbent Mike Carr had 34.30%. Similarly, Crawshaw had 61.84% of the vote while Democrat incumbent Thomas Kupferer had 38.16%.
Neither Carr nor Kupferer could be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Cervantez, who has served as an assistant State’s Attorney in Williamson County, ran an aggressive campaign, often criticizing Carr’s reputation for not taking cases that aren’t a slam dunk. He also was critical of what he saw as the slow pace Carr’s office has taken in adopting and implementing alternative courts, like drug court, that can help low-level nonviolent offenders avoid the criminal justice system.
Cervantez was highly visible during the campaign, appearing at rallies and vigils in support of those impacted by police violence. Carr said he supported these causes, but because of COVID-19 was not able to attend any of the public gatherings.
Carr has been a prosecutor for nearly 30 years, with time spent in Benton as an assistant U.S. attorney hired under the Ronald Reagan administration. In his tenure in Jackson County, which began in 2012, he has headed prosecution on several high-profile cases, including the 2016 shooting death of local musician Tim Beaty and the prosecution of Jody Pullen for the 2019 shooting between Tres Hombres and ABC Liquor in Carbondale, which injured four.
Crawshaw, a Republican from Murphysboro, runs Crawshaw Funeral Home with his father in his hometown of Murphysboro. Crawshaw said part of his training as a funeral director, specifically how to be compassionate in a time of crisis, would lend him an advantage in the job of coroner.
Kupferer, a Democrat from Murphysboro, has served in the office since 1996, when he was the second person with a medical background to be elected to the position — in Illinois, the coroner is not required to have a medical background as autopsies are conducted by forensic pathologists.
Murphy votes yes on pot sales
Recreational cannabis will potentially be allowed in Murphysboro after voters passed a ballot referendum asking if pot sales should be prohibited in the city. The decision is not binding, but the vote provides context for the City Council to make decisions on the matter in the future.
Adult-use cannabis was voted into law in Illinois last year and took effect at the beginning of 2020. However, municipalities could vote to opt out of the sale of cannabis in its limits. The debate was split down the middle of the Murphysboro City Council. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens previously told The Southern he felt it important to put the question on the ballot because of how tight the council vote was — it was a dead tie until Stephens cast the final no vote.
As of 10:30 p.m. the no votes made up 61.53% of those cast while yes votes were 38.47%.
