Jackson county voters to choose candidates for coroner, circuit clerk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local funeral director Alex Crawshaw is running unopposed on the Republican side of the ticket. He said his position uniquely qualifies him for the job of coroner.

“Being a funeral director has taught me how and what to say to someone who has just experienced the death of a loved one,” Crawshaw wrote in an email to The Southern.

The circuit clerk is essentially the clerk for the county court, handling records for civil and criminal cases.

Cindy Svanda is running to be re-elected as the county’s circuit clerk — she has held the post for more than 20 years. She said she has moved the office forward.

“My vision is what has made this office one of the most technologically advanced in the state,” she wrote to The Southern.

Her primary challenger is Leslie McComb Mulholland. She told The Southern she has more than 20 years of administrative experience that qualify her for the role of Jackson County’s circuit clerk. She has worked for the city of Murphysboro since 1999. She said she was compelled to run by a drive to serve citizens of the county but also because she does not believe Svanda is available to citizens enough.