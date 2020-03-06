Jackson county voters to choose candidates for coroner, circuit clerk

CARBONDALE — Jackson County will see a lot of action during the March 17 primary election — it will see fresh faces and incumbents vying for the chance to run for circuit clerk and coroner.
For the coroner’s race, Democrat incumbent Thomas Kupferer is being challenged by local resident Pat Kelly.
Kupferer has served in the office since 1996 when he was the second person with a medical background to be elected to the position — in Illinois, the coroner is not required to have a medical background as autopsies are conducted by forensic pathologists.
Kupferer said when he was approached to run for the position, he was told that the law enforcement community at the time felt that the coroner’s office had run better since a physician took the role.
As a physician since 1983, Kupferer said his knowledge of the body's systems can help him determine when an autopsy could be needed, especially when the case is not terribly straightforward. With a cost of $2,500 per autopsy, he said this can save the county as much as $50,000 a year.
Kupferer said he wants to continue to serve the citizens of the county and continue his work of advocating on behalf of families to allow for organ donation in cases of violent death. He said this can sometimes be difficult because of the need to preserve and collect evidence.
“I feel that as the coroner that I am the voice for those who no longer have the voice,” he said. “I bring a passion to this office.”
Kelly cites his experience serving as a student trustee on the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees and other administrative positions as a qualifier for the job — he noted that the position of coroner can largely be clerical. He has no medical background, though he pointed out in an email to The Southern that it is not a requirement for the position.
In a phone call, Kelly reiterated to The Southern that his distrust of Kupferer is his chief reason for running. He pointed to several controversial rulings the incumbent has made in his tenure, including those in the cases of Molly Young and Pravin Varughese.
Young died from a gunshot wound to the head in a Carbondale Police dispatcher's apartment in March 2012. A Jackson County Coroner's inquest in January 2013 said there was not enough evidence to rule Young's death was an accident, homicide or suicide, but her father and many in the community remain suspicious that she was the victim of murder.
Varughese disappeared in February 2014, and his body was found days later in a wooded area in east Carbondale. Kupferer said that hypothermia appeared to be the case of Varughese's death and that there was no indication of foul play, but an autopsy commissioned by Varughese's family found blunt force trauma to the head had contributed to his death. Gaege Bethune was convicted of first-degree murder in Varughese's death, but a judge overturned the conviction and prosecutors later dropped the charges against him.
Local funeral director Alex Crawshaw is running unopposed on the Republican side of the ticket. He said his position uniquely qualifies him for the job of coroner.
“Being a funeral director has taught me how and what to say to someone who has just experienced the death of a loved one,” Crawshaw wrote in an email to The Southern.
The circuit clerk is essentially the clerk for the county court, handling records for civil and criminal cases.
Cindy Svanda is running to be re-elected as the county’s circuit clerk — she has held the post for more than 20 years. She said she has moved the office forward.
“My vision is what has made this office one of the most technologically advanced in the state,” she wrote to The Southern.
Her primary challenger is Leslie McComb Mulholland. She told The Southern she has more than 20 years of administrative experience that qualify her for the role of Jackson County’s circuit clerk. She has worked for the city of Murphysboro since 1999. She said she was compelled to run by a drive to serve citizens of the county but also because she does not believe Svanda is available to citizens enough.
“One of the biggest issues is the fact that her salary is paid by Jackson County tax dollars and she rarely makes an appearance at work,” she wrote to The Southern. “This position is paid well and should be attended to full-time, not when someone feels like (they) can come to work.”
Svanda defended her performance.
“I have about 60,000 bosses and every four years they vote for me,” she told a Southern reporter Thursday, adding that they must think she shows up enough.
McComb Mulholland replied, saying that this information about her attendance is only just coming out.
Early voting has already started in Jackson County. Election Day is March 17.
