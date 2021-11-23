Jacobs hosts diaper drive through Dec. 17

CARBONDALE — 115th District State Rep. Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona) understands families who are trying to provide diapers for their children who are not yet potty-trained.

“I think having 10 grandchildren has made me realize it’s outrageously expensive to keep them in diapers,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs has announced his office is sponsoring a holiday season diaper drive to benefit needy area children. He added that during tough economic times and to keep people working, community support is more important than ever.

“We have many wonderful organizations in our community that work hard to provide the best care and attention to our young children,” Jacobs said. “My office will be collecting diapers throughout the next several weeks leading up to Christmas to assist multiple childcare entities and parents throughout my district.”

Jacobs says he knows many families are struggling to make ends meet and he wants them to feel the love and support that exists in the community.

“This may be able to give them the money to buy their children a Christmas present,” Jacobs said. “We’re just trying to help people in Southern Illinois.”

He added that this is just one small effort, but everyone working together can make a major difference for children and working families. Jacobs hopes to make this an annual tradition.

"We can cover seven days a week. We just need diapers brought in," Jacobs said.

Diaper donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday by appointment through Dec. 17 at Rep. Jacobs’ Carbondale office at 206 W. College, Suite 122. He said to call the office at 618-534-9880 and coordinate your drop off with Jason.

Diaper may also be dropped off at both of Jacobs’ old businesses: Jacobs and Merriman Optometry and Von Jacob Winery near Alto Pass.

Crabtree and Merriman will accept diapers Monday through Friday at its offices in Anna, Carbondale, Herrin and Marion.

“The gracious new owners of Von Jakob winery will accept donations on the weekends,” Jacobs said.

As a child, Jacobs was one of nine children in his family. He said they might only get one Christmas present, like a Teddy bear. He wants to help make sure children have a nice Christmas.

“Anything to help the kids! That’s the game for me,” Jacobs said.

Constituents may also contact Rep. Jacobs’ office by email at Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org<mailto:Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org> or by visiting reppauljacobs.com.

