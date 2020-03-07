Jerry Costello II, state's new ag director says flooding, broadband among his top priorities

“You've got producers and users,” Costello said. “One really cannot survive or be without the other.”

Trade war uncertainty

Illinois farmers have been hit hard by a trade war with China that enters its third year this spring. The Trump administration signed the first phase of a trade agreement in January, however the president said he will not lift America’s tariffs until phase two is completed.

“What’s very concerning to me,” Costello said, is how the Trump administration’s trade negotiations might be straining America’s relationship with China. During the trade war, China has found other partners to meet its demand of top Illinois exports like pork and soybeans.

“You can put Band-Aids on this stuff by taking people's eye off the ball and giving temporary aid, but we've got to have long-term relationships in place in order for the product to maintain what it's worth,” Costello said.

He also did not express confidence in the Trump administration’s negotiation strategies.

“I don't know what the interests are at this point in time,” Costello said. “I would like to say that I do. I'm not in a position right now to make that judgment.”

Awaiting confirmation