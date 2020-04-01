Joel Funk concedes, Raymond Lenzi wins 12th Congressional District Democratic primary

CARBONDALE — After the Democratic primary for Illinois' 12th Congressional District was too close to call last month, Joel Funk wanted to wait until all the provisional ballots were counted to decide if he was still a contender. Two weeks after Election Day, the majority have now been counted, and Funk says “the numbers aren’t there.”
Funk ran against Makanda’s Raymond Lenzi for the Democratic candidacy, and after all the votes were counted on March 17, Lenzi had a narrow lead. Lenzi carried 50.5% of the vote and Funk took 49.49% — the difference of fewer than 600 votes, according to The Southern's latest tally.
Noting that many mail-in and provisional ballots were still outstanding, especially in his strongest county, St. Clair, Funk decided he would wait until those ballots were counted at the end of March. However, in a phone call to The Southern Wednesday, Funk said, even with Jackson County still not fully reported, he realized he couldn’t win. He said, by his count, he was 342 votes behind, with Jackson County still having 52 ballots not counted.
Lenzi could not immediately be reached for comment, but with his win it marks the first time in nearly a decade that the Metro East Democrat in the 12th District has not won the primary. He responded to this idea the day after the election and chalked it up to his team putting its nose to the grindstone.
“We campaigned hard in every county,” he said. Lenzi recognized how important the stronghold of Democratic voters in St. Clair County is, but said it’s not the end-all.
“You can’t win with St. Clair County alone,” Lenzi said.
Looking ahead, Lenzi previously said he is looking forward to challenging the Republican incumbent, Murphysboro's Mike Bost, who will be seeking his fourth term as the 12th District representative in Congress.
Funk, a retired military service member, said he wasn’t done with public service, though he’s not sure what his next venture might be.
“There’s a lot of work to be done. I have a calling to try and improve the lives of people the best I can,” he said. In the meantime, he plans to move to his generational family farm in Mascoutah this May, he said.
Looking back at his campaign, Funk said he never was the establishment candidate people painted him as. Yes, he got establishment endorsements, but he said that was just from hard work. He said his money and his connections were far from establishment.
Funk said he planned to wish Lenzi the best, but stopped shy of endorsing him.
“I am supportive of advancing the values of the party and increasing the tent and the voice in Southern Illinois,” Funk said when asked of his support for Lenzi. He said there was still a lot of work to be done within the party.
“There’s something missing within the party and that’s the ability to speak to rural voters, and I can do that,” he said.
“People in flyover country are tired of being flown over.”
The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Madison county and all of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson counties.
