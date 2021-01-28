 Skip to main content
Justin Maze appointed Williamson County Circuit Clerk
Justin Maze appointed Williamson County Circuit Clerk

MARION — The Williamson County Board appointed a new circuit clerk during its meeting Thursday morning.

Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party, presented Justin Maze as the recommendation of the Williamson County Republican Central Committee Executive Committee. The county board approved Maze as the new Williamson County circuit clerk.

Maze is a lieutenant and supervisor in Illinois Department of Corrections. In addition, he has leadership experience in both the Illinois Army National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps, Williamson County Republicans said in a Thursday Facebook post announcing his appointment. Maze is a graduate of Liberty University and received his Master of Business Administration in May.

Maze was appointed to the seat after Austin Crabb, who was elected this past November to serve as Williamson County circuit clerk, resigned over the weekend after she was cited with driving under the influence of alcohol last week in Marion. 

Circuit clerks are keepers of the records within a county court system.

