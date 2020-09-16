Law students work to register voters at events in Carbondale

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes reminded citizens of the guidelines and deadlines for registering to vote in the General Election on Nov. 3.

Those wanting to register to vote must: be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 3, 2020; reside in the state of Illinois and have lived in the precinct for 30 days prior to the date of the election. Residents may register in person by bringing two forms of identification with at least one showing a current address to the county clerk’s office in their county of residence.

The last day to register in person is Oct. 6.

The deadline to register online is Oct. 18. Those registering online will need a valid driver’s license or state ID. Online registration is available to Illinois residents at ova.elections.il.gov or through most county clerk websites.

Anyone who misses the Oct. 6 deadline may register to vote or change an address at the county clerk’s office during Grace Period Registration, which runs Oct. 7 through Nov. 3. Those registering during this grace period must vote at the time of registration. They will not be allowed to vote at their polling place on Election Day.