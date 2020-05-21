× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers could vote on a budget as early as Friday after working well into the night Thursday at the Capitol and a makeshift House chamber at the Bank of Springfield Center.

A 2,246-page amendment serving as an appropriations bill moved into third reading in the Senate on Thursday evening, meaning Senate President Don Harmon’s House Bill 64 is eligible for full passage Friday after passing the House on Wednesday. The amendment to that bill was filed Tuesday in the House.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 264, which sits in the House, had a 2,258-page amendment filed to it Thursday and could serve as the appropriations bill in that chamber. As each bill has already cleared at least one chamber, they could both pass in a single legislative day. Upon passage, they’d need a signature from the governor to become law.

The appropriations bill was one of many items on the Senate’s agenda as it worked well into the night during the second of a three-day special session.

The Senate’s final action started with the approval of House Bill 123, making minor changes to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act that “make sure it can work effectively,” according to sponsor Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago.