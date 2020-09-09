Lawmakers, stakeholders ask Pritzker to pause Illinois marijuana licensing process

Pritzker and his senior marijuana advisor Toi Hutchinson addressed concerns about the process Tuesday but rejected calls to halt distribution of the 75 licenses.

“There will be changes and fixes along the way,” Pritzker said. “The social equity focus of the cannabis industry, and how it was created, this is a marathon, it’s not a sprint.”

The governor noted that there are over 300 more licenses to be given out by the state, and he was open to changes to the process in how those would be distributed. According to Pritzker, about two-thirds of the successful applicants were firms owned primarily by people of color.

“When we’re done with this process, we will have the largest percentage ownership by people of color anywhere in the nation.”

Hutchinson said disappointment in the first round is due to the fact that 4,500 applications were submitted between 700 applicants, with only 343 applications from the 21 selected applicants making the cut. All 21 applicants achieved social equity status under the guidelines established by the IPFPR, and over 60 percent of all applications had that designation.

Two applicants who were not approved to received dispensary licenses are currently suing the state to stop the lottery from taking place, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0