Lawyer says he'll drop lawsuits challenging Illinois virus response if Legislature meets

He added the Legislature’s lack of action since May, ongoing federal investigations into Illinois officials and decreased state revenues as a result of the virus are “a wakeup call to the citizens of this state.”

His attorney in that case, DeVore, wrote in his letter that “an ever increasing number” of residents “are growing weary” of actions taken solely by the executive branch to close businesses, implement social gathering restrictions and change school rules.

“This has nothing to do with the efficacy of these executive and administrative actions but everything to do with the lack of checks and balances which the legislative branch of government is intended to provide,” he wrote.

Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from Machesney Park and another of DeVore’s clients who filed a similar lawsuit against Pritzker, said he thinks members of the General Assembly should tackle corruption, unemployment and the budget shortfall. But, he said, he does not “believe whatsoever” a session will be scheduled before the fall veto session.

He dropped his case challenging the governor’s use of emergency powers on July 22.