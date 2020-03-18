Lenzi declares victory, Funk still holding out for mail-in ballots in 12th Congressional District race

CARBONDALE — After a long night of counting votes and double-checking math, Makanda’s Ray Lenzi declared victory in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District over Mascoutah’s Joel Funk. But his opponent is saying not so fast.
If Lenzi’s math holds, it would be the first time in nearly a decade that the Metro East Democrat has not won the primary election. It wasn’t a runaway, though. Lenzi carried 50.5% of the vote and Funk taking 49.49% — the difference of fewer than 600 votes, according to The Southern's latest tally.
Speaking with The Southern Tuesday, Funk said he is working diligently with his team to leave no stone unturned, making sure the results are as complete as possible. Funk said he is waiting to see what provisional and mail-in ballots will do to the numbers. He pointed out that the majority are likely to come from St. Clair County, where support for him was strongest.
“I’m in it to win it. This is a very tight and good race,” Funk said.
According to Matt Dietrich, the public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, all mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and that are received by the county by March 31 will still be counted. He said there are still a couple thousand 12th District ballots that have yet to be received.
Before anyone starts to talk of a recount, though, Dietrich said Illinois requires a lot to even begin that conversation. First, he said, the ballots have to be certified by the state, which won’t happen until April 17. After that, a candidate has to file a motion for discovery in the Illinois courts to contest the election. Dietrich said this requires a lot of evidence to pass muster with the courts — it’s not enough, he said, just to say the race was close. There have to be reasons given why a candidate believes a particular voter block was inaccurately counted. In the end, he said, Illinois recounts are rare.
Responding to his potentially being the first non-Metro East Democratic candidate in recent memory, Lenzi chalked it up to his team putting its nose to the grindstone.
“We campaigned hard in every county,” he said. Lenzi recognized how important the stronghold of Democratic voters in St. Clair County is, but said it’s not the end all.
“You can’t win with St. Clair County alone,” Lenzi said.
Looking ahead, Lenzi said he is looking forward to challenging the incumbent, Murphysboro's Mike Bost, who will be seeking his fourth term as the 12th District representative in Congress.
Lenzi said that this election cycle is unique given the current COVID-19 pandemic. He said it offers an opportunity to highlight the types of political change he believes voters in the 12th are after. He said in times of crisis the social contract between people, as well as between them and their government, are important.
“We always find that the expansion of taking care of one another through a social contract and acting for the common good trumps the idea ... that we are all on our own,” Lenzi said.
Speaking with The Southern Tuesday night, Bost said he is putting his energy into his role as a congressman first, ahead of his re-election campaign.
“We have to govern and when we govern in this case, that governing is how do we protect American citizens to the best of our abilities,” Bost said. He added that he knows that he won’t like every aid bill put before him, but he said if it’s constitutional, then he’s willing to consider it, it if not support it.
“I am going to wisely look at everything that is put before us,” he said.
Bost said he looks forward to debating with his challenger, but said the exchange of ideas will have to come second.
“I’ll compare my opinions and my ideas and my beliefs but right now I’ve got to keep people (safe),” he said.
The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Madison county, and all of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson counties.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports