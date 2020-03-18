Lenzi declares victory, Funk still holding out for mail-in ballots in 12th Congressional District race

CARBONDALE — After a long night of counting votes and double-checking math, Makanda’s Ray Lenzi declared victory in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District over Mascoutah’s Joel Funk. But his opponent is saying not so fast.

If Lenzi’s math holds, it would be the first time in nearly a decade that the Metro East Democrat has not won the primary election. It wasn’t a runaway, though. Lenzi carried 50.5% of the vote and Funk taking 49.49% — the difference of fewer than 600 votes, according to The Southern's latest tally.

Speaking with The Southern Tuesday, Funk said he is working diligently with his team to leave no stone unturned, making sure the results are as complete as possible. Funk said he is waiting to see what provisional and mail-in ballots will do to the numbers. He pointed out that the majority are likely to come from St. Clair County, where support for him was strongest.

“I’m in it to win it. This is a very tight and good race,” Funk said.

According to Matt Dietrich, the public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, all mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and that are received by the county by March 31 will still be counted. He said there are still a couple thousand 12th District ballots that have yet to be received.