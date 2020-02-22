Lenzi, Funk seek Democratic nomination to take on Bost for 12th District seat

Funk took a more measured approach, stressing balance.

“I am in favor of looking at a red flag law nationally and expanded background checks,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lenzi spent a lot of time talking about climate and his ideas for reducing the district’s — and the country’s — impact on it.

“The climate crisis is real and we have to take urgent action to move to renewable energy in 25 to 30 years,” he said. However, as a former union miner, he said he knows how important those jobs are to residents in the 12th. So, he proposed a tax credit system that would aid miners displaced by the shift to renewable energy to be able to get jobs building a new renewable energy infrastructure.

Funk also acknowledged the region’s dependence on coal money and said there would need to be a transition to renewable energy.

“There’s only so much dead dinosaur fuel to go around,” he said. However, he did not go into specifics.

Both agreed that insurance companies and drug manufacturers needed to be put in check. Funk said people have lost their collective bargaining power with the companies.

“We pay what we are told to pay,” he said.