Local governments call for increase in state revenue sharing

That’s because Pritzker’s budget leaves $1.4 billion in state spending authority in reserve, including $79 million to the LGDF, if the graduated tax amendment does not gain approval from voters in November. Should it pass, an already-approved graduated rate structure would take effect and make the added spending authority possible, according to Pritzker’s budget team.

“Because this reserve is so large, it inevitably cuts into some of the things that we all hold most dear: increased funding for K-12 education, universities and community colleges, public safety and other key investments. But as important as these investments are, we cannot responsibly spend for these priorities until we know with certainty what the state’s revenue picture will be,” Pritzker said in his budget address last month.

If the amendment passes, the LGDF funding would remain flat from current-year levels at a 5% reduction from statutory levels. The budget proposal lays out only Pritzker’s budget priorities, however, and the General Assembly must approve any budget before it can become law.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who attended the news conference, said his city just passed a budget that included full LGDF funding.