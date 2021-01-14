Local legislators give first-day impressions of 102nd General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, legislators were sworn into the 102nd Illinois General Assembly, putting new faces in two local seats.
Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, took her position in the Illinois Senate representing the 58th District. Dr. Paul Jacobs, R-Pomona, took the oath of office to serve in the Illinois House of Representatives for the 115th District.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Bryant called the experience “awesome,” but was still recovering the previous day’s House session, which ended about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“It is truly a privilege to join the ranks of Senate Republican lawmakers who are representing the conservative values of Illinois citizens,” Bryant said.
Bryant joins the Senate Republican Caucus after serving the past six years as the state representative for the 115th House District. Sen. Bryant was elected to fill the seat of former State Sen. Paul Schimpf.
She added that she looked forward to getting to work and will bring the same energy and passion to the Senate chambers that she had serving her constituents in the 115th House District.
New senators received a tour of the chambers. “It’s a little like being a kid in first grade,” Bryant said.
She said there is a lot of work to do as the state recovers from COVID-19. They need to address budget issues, help the business community and get people back to work to move the state forward, she said.
“I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish in the General Assembly and being a strong, vocal advocate for the region,” Bryant said. “It’s an honor to have been elected to this position and I will do everything in my power to fight for the citizens of Southern Illinois.”
The 58th Senate District is comprised of all or parts of Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Monroe, Jackson, Union and Washington counties.
Jacobs called the 102nd General Assembly a good one to be part of, and his first day was historically significant with the election of a new speaker of the House.
“I had the historical privilege to watch Mike Madigan be unelected speaker of the House of Representatives as the first official action taken by the Illinois House after I was sworn into office,” Jacobs said. “I hope that we see a break from the past where so much power was consolidated in the hands of one person.”
Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, was elected speaker of the House on Wednesday. Madigan had been the speaker for all but two years since 1983.
Jacobs expressed said he is grateful to the people of Southern Illinois and the citizens of the 115th District for the opportunity to serve. He fills the seat left vacant by Bryant’s move to the Senate.
Jacobs said inauguration day is usually one of celebration with family and friends. Because of COVID-19, family members were not allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremonies for the House. He really wished his wife, Rhoda, could have been there, because she was there through the long campaign.
“I felt so honored to be there. I was almost teary-eyed because it was such an honor,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said the House has a lot do to with COVID-19, a bad budget and pension reform, as well as the business climate in the state. He said he will focus on not increasing taxes, holding the line on spending, demanding balanced budgets, and increasing transparency in the legislative process to ensure public participation.
Jacobs operated a successful optometry practice throughout Southern Illinois for 41 years. He and his wife built Van Jakob Winery in Alto Pass 24 years ago. They have four children and 10 grandchildren.
The 115th District includes all or parts of Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union and Washington counties.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078