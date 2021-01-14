Local legislators give first-day impressions of 102nd General Assembly

“I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish in the General Assembly and being a strong, vocal advocate for the region,” Bryant said. “It’s an honor to have been elected to this position and I will do everything in my power to fight for the citizens of Southern Illinois.”

The 58th Senate District is comprised of all or parts of Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Monroe, Jackson, Union and Washington counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jacobs called the 102nd General Assembly a good one to be part of, and his first day was historically significant with the election of a new speaker of the House.

“I had the historical privilege to watch Mike Madigan be unelected speaker of the House of Representatives as the first official action taken by the Illinois House after I was sworn into office,” Jacobs said. “I hope that we see a break from the past where so much power was consolidated in the hands of one person.”

Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, was elected speaker of the House on Wednesday. Madigan had been the speaker for all but two years since 1983.

Jacobs expressed said he is grateful to the people of Southern Illinois and the citizens of the 115th District for the opportunity to serve. He fills the seat left vacant by Bryant’s move to the Senate.