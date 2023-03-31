Several of the larger cities in Southern Illinois have contested city council races.

Carbondale voters will elect three member of the city council. Current council members Adam Loos, Lee Franabarger and Thomas Grant will face challengers Clare Killman, Justin Zurlinden, Nancy Maxwell and Joshua Dalton Liechty.

Marion City Council has six men running for four seats. Challengers Angelo Hightower and Anthony Rinella will face incumbents John Stoecklin, James J. Webb, John Monroe Barwick Jr. and Doug Patton. Both Hightower and Rinella have served previous terms on Marion City Council.

Murphysboro City Council has a race in one of its five wards. In Ward 2, incumbent Gloria M. Campos will face Rick Runge.

Carterville City Council has the following races: In Ward 1, incumbent Rod Seivers will face challenger Billy Mathews. Tom Harness, the incumbent in Ward 2, will face Devin Miller. In Ward 4, Cindy Claunch is challenging incumbent Charles “Tom” Liebenrood.

Herrin Council has a race in one of its four wards. Incumbent Randy “Blue” Cromptom will face Kyle Scerena in Ward 2.

Du Quoin Council has six people running for four seats. Incumbents Bob Karnes, Michael A. Ward, Jill Kirkpatrick and Charles N. Genesio II will face challngers Jeff Spencer and Wade Crews.

Pinckneyville has a challenged race for Commissioner of streets and public improvement. Incumbent Ricky J. Cicardi will face Joshua Lee Kuhnert.

Anna Council will elect four council members. Those running include incumbents Michael Bigler, Martha Ann Webb and Kathy Bryan, along with Torie Carter, Nathan Guined and Anthony Edwards.

Harrisburg Council also will elect four members. Incumbents Raymond L. Gunning, Roger Angelly, Rupert Johnson and Ron Morse will face challengers Howard Sullivan, Jonathan Brown and Cynthia “Cindy” Potter.

Benton voters will elect four council members. Incombents Cathy A. Garavalia, Don Storey and Coy Cockrum will face challengers Albert Smith, Christopher Kays, John Mohr and John Dougherty.

Polls for the 2023 Consolidated Election open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and run through 7 p.m.