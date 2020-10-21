Longtime incumbent Williamson County coroner faces challenge from emergency department nurse

Though candidates run under party labels for coroner, the job itself is not one that typically lends itself to partisanship. Still, Boyd said he is always frustrated when he goes into the voting booth and finds only one option — particularly for county-level jobs that have long been held by Democrats, such as that of circuit clerk and coroner in Williamson County. Boyd said good, strong candidates at the local level lend credibility to the party, even if the jobs themselves are not overtly political in nature.

In this election cycle, Boyd said he mentioned to the county’s party leadership that Republicans needed to recruit a candidate for coroner with strong qualifications. Then, he looked in the mirror, and realized to himself: “With my police career and my medical background, there’s hardly anyone out there probably who would be more qualified than me.”

