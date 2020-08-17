Low census response across Southern Illinois puts millions of federal dollars at risk

At stake, Beasley said, is the region’s allocation of some $675 billion in federal funds “not only for critical services that are imparting our communities now, such as health care and emergency response,” but also for things such as Pell grants, and money for school playgrounds and repair funds for roads and bridges, to name a few examples.

Wallace said that Carbondale’s low response rate is mostly tied to Southern Illinois University students. College students are counted in the town where they attend school, and not where their parents live. That’s an important factor for Carbondale. The student population is traditionally hard to reach. But the pandemic made it even harder this year.

Initial postcards inviting households to respond online went out between March 12-20, during SIU’s spring break. This year, students didn’t return to campus following the break because the pandemic forced the university to move all of its classes online. Beasley said the Census Bureau is working directly with Southern Illinois University in an attempt to count students who were living both on and off campus during the spring semester.

“We’ve all been affected during this unprecedented time. That’s one of the ways in which we’ve had to adjust our operations to ensure that everyone is counted,” she said.