Madigan probe paused pending US Attorney’s guidance

Welch, by contrast, gave a very different summary of the conversation.

“The US Attorney made it clear we could seek testimony from whoever we choose; however, they requested we refrain from seeking any materials or testimony related to the (deferred prosecution agreement) that is still confidential or anything in the possession of the federal government,” Welch said. “In other words, we can call witnesses, but we can’t really ask them any questions.”

The deferred prosecution agreement actually mentions very few specific names. Even Madigan is described only as “Public Official A,” although it also describes that person as the Speaker of the House and the longest-serving member of the House. Other people are identified with such descriptors as “Individual A,” “Associate 1,” “Associate 2” and “CEO-1.”

But in a subpoena served on Madigan’s office in July, several individuals are identified by name, including a number of former ComEd lobbyists and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore. Many of them also appear on the Republicans’ proposed witness list.