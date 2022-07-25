Marcy Cascio-Hale sworn in as the first female state's attorney in Williamson County

MARION — New Williamson County State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale etched her name into the history books Monday morning when she was sworn into office by Circuit Court Judge Carrie Gill.

Cascio-Hale, who was appointed by Williamson County Democrat Party Chair Tom Caliper to replace Brandon Zanotti, who resigned from office Friday, is the first-ever female state's attorney in Williamson County and one of only a few statewide.

"This is truly exciting - a surreal moment in my career for me," Cascio-Hale said prior to the ceremony. "It's great to see my family and friends come together with me to help celebrate this day as I step forward to help the people of Williamson County."

Cascio-Hale said she would rate Monday's event as her third-favorite moment in her life.

"The first was the birth of my son (Gage) followed by marrying my husband (Christian). Graduating law school was amazing and a huge highlight, but I would still have to say this is No. 3. I'm really hoping that the people of Williamson County will see the work that I'm doing these next few months, will learn to trust me, and then show me that trust with a vote in November."

Cascio-Hale has 13 years of experience as a practicing attorney. She had been a research attorney for the Fifth District Appellate Court and previously worked in the Jackson County Public Defender's Office. She had also done volunteer work at SIU.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza was on hand for the swearing-in ceremony Monday. She described the event as special.

"To be here and welcome in the first woman state's attorney in Williamson County ever - shattering that glass ceiling - I'm glad to be a part of it," Mendoza said. "She (Cascio-Hale) is not only taking the oath today, but has a wonderful record on which to run for state's attorney this November. She's stepping up. We have a hard-charging female state's attorney who is going to have the backs of the people in this county. And I think that's great."

Gill describes Cascio-Hale as a friend.

"I've known Marcy for a long time. I got to know her back when I was practicing in Carbondale. I saw her get married and then she was there for me when I was sworn in as circuit judge," Gill said. "I was very pleased and honored to swear her in as state's attorney today. It was very special to me."

Gill added that becoming the first female state's attorney in Williamson County is an important achievement.

"It shows that diversity is growing throughout the county and our circuit," she said. "It shows growth."

Williamson County Party Chair Tom Caliper said previously that Cascio-Hale is the right choice for the party.

"She is the state's attorney we need. She will serve with integrity and respect and provide the type of service that citizens of Williamson County have come to expect. We are proud to have Marcy as both the first woman state's attorney in Williamson County and as a candidate in this November election."

Cascio-Hale, 52, is a native of Rockford. She graduated from SIUC's School of Law in 2009 with her Juris Doctorate degree, and a year later, earned her Master of Laws degree.

"This (job of state's attorney) means a lot to me," Cascio-Hale said. "It's a huge accomplishment and I think it does mean something to women everywhere because it helps other women move forward, too. I am fully prepared and capable of doing this job."