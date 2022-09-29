Marcy Cascio-Hale's candidacy for state's attorney moves to the Appellate Court

MARION — After a review of Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale’s appeal of the Williamson County Electoral Board’s decision to remove her from the ballot for the general election, a decision was reached by Judge Joseph Leberman. The court overturned the decision of the electoral board and ordered Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes to place Cascio-Hale’s name on the ballot for the General Election.

In the decision, the court found that neither objection filed by Williamson County Republican Chairman Jeff Diederich, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly were valid.

They found that although Brandon Zanotti vacated the office of state’s attorney, the issue is a vacancy in nomination because Zanotti was not on the ballot for the Primary Election.

That gives the Democratic Party 75 days after the June 28 primary to appoint a candidate, which would have been Sept. 11. The court found they did that.

Because there was no candidate from an established political party on the primary ballot, the nominee from the Democratic Party (Cascio-Hale) could not list a name in her petition. The court also found that she made every effort to satisfy the requirements of a petition for her candidacy.

The court found that the electoral board committed an error in sustaining Count 1 of the objections.

Diederich also filed an appeal to the electoral board’s decision and asked that Cascio-Hale be removed from the Williamson County General Election ballot.

Because the court overturned the electoral board’s decision to sustain Count 1 of the objections, they also dismissed Diederich’s appeal.

“Today is a win for democracy. This is a win for the people. I have heard from many voters time and again that they want a choice in this election for State’s Attorney. I will continue to fight for the people of Williamson County and will ensure that their voices will be heard,” Cascio-Hale said in a press release.

“These are complex legal matters that were never anticipated to be resolved without significant judicial review,” said Diederich. “Part of that process is the progressive steps from electoral board to the courts.”

Diederich met with counsel following the Court’s decision. After that meeting, he asked counsel to advance the matter by filing an appeal to the Circuit Court’s decision.

This matter will now be heard by the 5th District Appellate Court.

Williamson County Democratic Chairman Brandi Bradley said the announcement by the Circuit Court is important as early voting started Thursday and it gives the voters a choice.

“Marcy is a fighter. She has integrity and works diligently to promote public safety. I am proud to have Marcy serve as our State’s Attorney. The voters will have a choice this election and I am happy that the people will get to decide,” Bradley said.