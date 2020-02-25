Marion creates new residential TIF district

MARION — For the first time, the city of Marion has a residential TIF district, with aim at spurring development in the southeast quadrant of town.
During its meeting Monday evening, Marion City Council enacted three ordinances related to a new residential Tax Increment Financing district.
Ordinances 3601, 3602 and 3603 approve the Redevelopment Plan and Projects, designate the Redevelopment Project Area, and adopts the Tax Increment Allocation Financing for Marion Residential TIF District 1.
Mayor Mike Absher said Marion Residential TIF District 1 includes about one-quarter of town in the southeast quadrant.
To be eligible to become a TIF district, an area has to be blighted or have an Equalized Assessed Value that is stagnant compared to other areas of the city, have no significant development and must be degrading. This is the first time Marion has utilized a residential TIF.
“This is not a new tax; the taxes stay exactly the same,” Absher said.
The way any TIF district works, residential or commercial, governing agencies, like school boards or water districts, get the same allocation of property taxes. The property’s owner pays property taxes on the new value of the property, and the additional tax goes into a redevelopment fund. Those funds can be used for improvements inside the TIF district.
“The city has the option to retain the tax growth and split with developers. We hope to incite some new development in this specific geographic area of town,” Absher said.
Some ideas Absher has are for new “antique-looking” street signs and improvements to streets and sidewalks. He wants to highlight the character and history of that area of town by helping residents maintain their homes.
“When a visitor drives into an area, he or she should be able to see and know the differences,” Absher said.
“Older neighborhoods tend to have older residents, lower value homes and residents with less income. A lot of people want to improve their property, but they don’t have the resources,” Absher said.
He cautioned that it will take a long time to build up money to spend.
“One of my worries is that everybody thinks there will be an immediate influx into the neighborhood. It’s going to take a while. This will be a long, methodical process. It may take five years,” Absher said.
One possibility is to move excess money from other TIF districts into the new TIF fund.
Absher believes that by cleaning up some areas of the city and providing affordable housing for workers, the city can draw new businesses. He said employers want long-term, well-trained employees who are invested in the community.
He added that Marion and the region would be excited to see another business like Aisin come to Marion. Starting pay for many of their workers is around $15 per hour. Those workers cannot afford a house near Kokopelli Golf Course. They need the lower cost homes available in the city’s older neighborhoods.
“If we want to lure those kinds of jobs, what do we need to do to encourage more people to own homes?” Absher asked. “I’m so excited. This is going to be a great tool.”
The city is already working with thee developers on projects within Marion Residential TIF District 1.
Creating a residential TIF district was one of the items discussed in the 2020 Vision Plan Absher released in September 2019.
Marion City Council meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
