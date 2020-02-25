Marion creates new residential TIF district

“The city has the option to retain the tax growth and split with developers. We hope to incite some new development in this specific geographic area of town,” Absher said.

Some ideas Absher has are for new “antique-looking” street signs and improvements to streets and sidewalks. He wants to highlight the character and history of that area of town by helping residents maintain their homes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“When a visitor drives into an area, he or she should be able to see and know the differences,” Absher said.

“Older neighborhoods tend to have older residents, lower value homes and residents with less income. A lot of people want to improve their property, but they don’t have the resources,” Absher said.

He cautioned that it will take a long time to build up money to spend.

“One of my worries is that everybody thinks there will be an immediate influx into the neighborhood. It’s going to take a while. This will be a long, methodical process. It may take five years,” Absher said.

One possibility is to move excess money from other TIF districts into the new TIF fund.