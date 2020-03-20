Marion mayor signs emergency declaration, Carbondale mayor doesn't anticipate having one

Marion Mayor Mike Absher signed a declaration of emergency for the City of Marion on Thursday due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The order gives the mayor the right to make some executive decisions without approval of the city council, such as increasing the amount he can spend.

The declaration will expire on Monday. Absher said Marion’s ordinance governing declaration of emergencies allows him to make the declaration for three days. At the end of that period, the City Council can extend the declaration for three more days.

Absher said declarations of emergency are important and are not reasons to panic in his video on Thursday, posted to the city’s website and YouTube channel.

“Coming from the private side of the world in business, I can tell you confidently that government is purposely set up in normal times to move very slowly, lots of checks and balances and a little bet of red tape here and there. In emergencies and things where we have to respond very quickly, that does not suit the public interest,” Absher said. “It is action we should you should welcome. It will benefit us all and help us navigate our current circumstances.”