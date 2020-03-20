Marion mayor signs emergency declaration, Carbondale mayor doesn't anticipate having one

Marion Mayor Mike Absher signed a declaration of emergency for the City of Marion on Thursday due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
The order gives the mayor the right to make some executive decisions without approval of the city council, such as increasing the amount he can spend.
The declaration will expire on Monday. Absher said Marion’s ordinance governing declaration of emergencies allows him to make the declaration for three days. At the end of that period, the City Council can extend the declaration for three more days.
Absher said declarations of emergency are important and are not reasons to panic in his video on Thursday, posted to the city’s website and YouTube channel.
“Coming from the private side of the world in business, I can tell you confidently that government is purposely set up in normal times to move very slowly, lots of checks and balances and a little bet of red tape here and there. In emergencies and things where we have to respond very quickly, that does not suit the public interest,” Absher said. “It is action we should you should welcome. It will benefit us all and help us navigate our current circumstances.”
He shared the frustrations of many residents who have not been able to find supplies like toilet paper or paper towels at local stores.
“Leaving a package of ground beef in the cooler or a package of toilet paper on the shelf is not something I should be asking you to do," he said, "but here we are.”
He urged everyone to take steps to stay safe and ensure personal items are being sanitized regularly. He also reminded them to stay home.
“These times are simply not normal,” Absher said.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry does not anticipate declaring an emergency in Carbondale.
“The way it’s written is the only thing that would apply to this situation is a curfew. So many people are not in town we don’t need a curfew,” Henry said. “It’s up to me to decide it.”
Henry read over the laws and consulted with city officials before making a decision. They reported that few people have been out in the evenings.
“The town is eerily quiet,” Henry said.
He added that with students gone, a lot of people are currently not in town.
The city will continue to keep up refuse removal and recycling. The city is offering extra protective measures to keep refuse workers safe.
Henry praised the efforts of Southern Illinois Healthcare, saying they did a stellar job to get testing up and running and to educate the public.
He also praised city staff and said everyone is doing a good job.
“We will weather the storm,” Henry said.
