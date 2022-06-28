Markel leading in 12th Congressional Democratic primary race

In the race for Democratic candidate in the 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives, Homer “Chip” Markel of Carterville led Joshua Qualls of Centralia by more than 1,500 votes at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Markel was optimistic, but did not want to say too much.

“It looks good,” he said at about 9:30 p.m. "I don't want to say much until the final tally is in."

Markel served four years in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a correctional officer, starting at Menard in 1985. He transferred to Tamms in 1996, retiring in 2012.

While Markel worked at Menard, he was president of AFSCME Local 1175 for six and a half years. He negotiated two contracts.

Markel lobbied legislators and spoke about the need for a maximum security prison, which was needed due to violence in Menard and other state prisons. Eventually, the prison was built in Tamms. He said it gave him a good understanding of how things worked and how to get things done across political boundaries.

Markel said the top three issues facing the district are protecting our democracy, inflation and environmental issues.

Qualls is an independent contractor who delivers pharmaceutical products. He was involved in helping his community become more accessible for people with disabilities.

Qualls called “young blood” his secret weapon.

Qualls ran on the top issues in the district of gun violence, particularly the availability and use of AR-15 style weapons; abortion; and inflation.

Markel will face U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in November. Bost was elected to this office in 2015. He has previously served as a state representative.

