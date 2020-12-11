Mike Bost signs brief in support of Texas lawsuit challenging election results in 4 states

CARBONDALE — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, on Thursday joined more than 100 Republican congressional representatives in signing an amicus brief supporting Texas' lawsuit that challenged election results in four key states that sealed a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

The lawsuit, which the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Friday, argued that Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania made unconstitutional changes to mail-in and absentee voting rules before the election. These were all key states in Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The case demanded that the high court invalidate the states’ 62 combined Electoral College votes, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Thursday filing, the Congressional Republicans claimed “unconstitutional irregularities” have “cast doubt” on the 2020 outcome and “the integrity of the American system of elections,” the AP reported.

"I didn't make such a decision lightly,” Bost wrote in a statement to The Southern about signing the brief.

“Across the country, there have been concerns about irregularities in the 2020 presidential election; and we must work to ensure that the American people can have faith in our elections and trust the results.