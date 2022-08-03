Mike Bost's Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is headed to the House

Anyone who drives on an interstate has seen semis and large commercial trucks parked along ramps. Rep. Mike Bost is too familiar with the struggles truck drivers face when trying to find a safe place to park because he grew up in a family that owns a trucking business.

For years, Bost has been working on the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, a solution to provide more safe parking spots for the large commercial trucks. The bill would set aside existing U.S. Department of Transportation funding to address a critical shortage in available parking for semis and large commercial trucks.

His bill recently received bipartisan support when the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted to advance the act to the House for approval.

“Some drivers spend an hour to an hour and a half looking for safe parking,” Bost said, adding that when safe parking spots are full, you see large trucks parked on exit ramps on the interstates or in other places that are not safe.

For truck drivers, safety is important. Part of their requirements set by the U.S. Department of Transportation is for truck drivers to keep an electronic log of the number of hours they drive. If they don’t take the required breaks., they are fined.

Bost said one driver who needed a break could not find a safe parking space. He parked where he knew he was not safe; he was robbed and killed.

Bost added that with the current supply chain issues, the time spent looking for parking slows the delivery of goods.

“Professional drivers drive so many hours then have to rest. Other drivers, such as someone coming home from a vacation, can drive when they’re sleepy. They can fall asleep and drive under a parked truck,” Bost said.

Bost held a press conference at Thomason Express LLC in Marion in 2020 and at Vernell’s Interstate Services in 2021 to talk about the issue. Local drivers talked about being robbed and the need for safety.

In 2012, Congress passed Jason’s Law in honor of Jason Rivenburg, a truck driver who lost his life in a violent crime because he couldn’t find safe parking. Jason’s Law established federal studies, stakeholder meetings, and roundtables to examine truck parking issues. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would build on the results of these studies.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is co-sponsored by 37 members of Congress. In addition, it is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the American Trucking Association; the Truckload Carriers Association, ATA Law Enforcement Advisory Board, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, ATA Women in Motion Advisory Board, SHIPPERS Coalition, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, and Consumer Brands Association.

When the bill is called in the House, Bost expects it to pass. He does not know what will happen in the Senate.