Miller, Weaver to face off in 15th Congressional District

MATTOON — Republican Mary Miller and Democrat Erika Weaver will face off in November for the 15th Congressional District seat held by Republican John Shimkus, of Collinsville, who is stepping down after more than two decades in Congress.
Eight candidates — four from each party — ran in the Republican-leaning territory that runs along a stretch of the Indiana border. Miller emerged with 58% of the vote with 66% of precincts reporting. Weaver held a wide lead over her competitors with 51% of the vote with 68% of precincts reporting.
Miller defeated Rossville farmer Darren Duncan, Camargo doctor Chuck Ellington and Kerry Wolff, an Altamont School Board leader. Weaver’s opponents were Kevin Gaither, who has a tutoring business and previously ran against Shimkus, Salem pharmacist Craig Morton and Collinsville High School teacher John Hursey.
In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Miller said her competitors had called to concede. She said she had heard a common theme from voters throughout the district as she campaigned: “unite and fight socialism.”
“I don’t want to live in a socialist country that confiscates guns, diminishes opportunity and productivity and penalizes success,” said Miller, of Oakland. “I certainly don’t want that future for our children and grandchildren.”
Miller has bachelor's degrees in business management and elementary education from Eastern Illinois University. She helps run a family grain and cattle farm with her husband, Chris, and teaches children through a network of home schools. Chris Miller represents the 110th District in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Weaver’s bio page on her web site describes the attorney as a former telephone call center worker who was once homeless with her three small children. It said she worked to put herself through school, earning a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and becoming a teacher before going on to study at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
She worked in private practice as a lawyer before joining the Coles County Public Defender’s Office.
Weaver, delighted with her victory, said she won because voters were looking for an “ethical” candidate who is both competent and trustworthy.
“And they wanted someone who would work hard and be transparent, and that was what I presented to them,” she added.
Campaigning before fears of the coronavirus took hold, Weaver said the main message she got from voters was concerns about being able to take care of their families. “And they wanted leaders who are going to be responsible and who are going to advocate for them and who they can trust to do that, even when those leaders are in Washington,” she said.
Illinois' 15th District is geographically vast, and includes Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Lawrence, Richland, Clay, Marion, Washington, Clinton, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Shelby, Moultrie, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermillion counties, and parts of Ford, Champaign, Madison and Bond counties.
ANALISA TROFIMUK and TONY REID write for the (Decatur) Herald & Review, a Lee Enterprises sister publication of The Southern.