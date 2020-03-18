Miller, Weaver to face off in 15th Congressional District

Weaver’s bio page on her web site describes the attorney as a former telephone call center worker who was once homeless with her three small children. It said she worked to put herself through school, earning a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and becoming a teacher before going on to study at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

She worked in private practice as a lawyer before joining the Coles County Public Defender’s Office.

Weaver, delighted with her victory, said she won because voters were looking for an “ethical” candidate who is both competent and trustworthy.

“And they wanted someone who would work hard and be transparent, and that was what I presented to them,” she added.

Campaigning before fears of the coronavirus took hold, Weaver said the main message she got from voters was concerns about being able to take care of their families. “And they wanted leaders who are going to be responsible and who are going to advocate for them and who they can trust to do that, even when those leaders are in Washington,” she said.

Illinois' 15th District is geographically vast, and includes Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Lawrence, Richland, Clay, Marion, Washington, Clinton, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Shelby, Moultrie, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermillion counties, and parts of Ford, Champaign, Madison and Bond counties.

ANALISA TROFIMUK and TONY REID write for the (Decatur) Herald & Review, a Lee Enterprises sister publication of The Southern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0