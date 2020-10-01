Murphysboro voters to answer ballot advisory question on pot sales

MURPHYSBORO — An advisory question on the general election ballot asks whether residents of Murphysboro want cannabis businesses to be able to operate in city limits.

In September of last year, Murphysboro City Council voted against allowing the then-soon-to-be legalized cannabis industry to operate within the city. A state law that went into effect New Year’s Day made recreational pot sales legal in the state, with cities and counties having the option to opt out. Cities cannot, however, opt out of the legalization of consumption and possession of cannabis for adult use.

Several Southern Illinois communities also voted to opt-out of legal pot sales. But, in Murphysboro, the council was split down the middle, with Mayor Will Stephens casting the tie-breaking no vote. Because of how close the vote was, Stephens and his council elected to have an advisory question put on the general election ballot. It reads: “Shall the City of Murphysboro prohibit adult use cannabis dispensing business establishments within the City of Murphysboro?”