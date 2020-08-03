New Illinois ad campaign to promote masks as virus positivity rate hits 4%

“Every day we do things that keep us safe, like buckling a seatbelt or putting on a bicycle helmet. A mask is no different. It only works if you wear it. So always wear a mask when you're out in public, to protect yourself and others,” he said. “Keeping it in your pocket or wearing it just around your neck doesn't work. It's really that simple.”

The added push for face coverings, which have been mandated in the state since May 1, comes as the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests hit 4% Monday. That drove the rolling positivity rate to the highest it’s been since June 11, when it was 4.2%.

The 1,298 new cases among 28,475 test results reported made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.6%. That followed 3,106 combined confirmed cases announced Saturday and Sunday among 78,754 test results reported.

When asked if the state or local governments should impose fines for those not wearing masks, Pritzker said, “the idea here is not to chase people down on the street and say, you know, ‘hey you're not wearing a mask and I'm going to throw a ticket at you.’”

He said the first priority is to ask those without masks to put one on.