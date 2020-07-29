New Illinois youth sports guidelines drastically limit allowable competition

Sideline spirit sports are considered low risk if participants remain 6 feet apart and there are no stunts and lifts. Otherwise they are high risk.

“This virus remains dangerous to kids, and parents, and grandparents, and teachers, and coaches, and for right now, this is the best thing that we can do for the health and safety of our families under the current circumstances,” Pritzker said.

The announcement came as IDPH reported another 1,393 confirmed cases of the virus among 38,187 tests completed in the previous 24 hours. That accounted for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6%, which kept the rolling seven-day rate for the state at 3.8%.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,491 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, including 355 in intensive care unit beds and 152 on ventilators, all of which represented increases from the previous day.

“Not only have we started to see an increase in the cases over the past several weeks, but we're also seeing a slight increase in hospital admissions, as well,” IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference. “These are clearly indicators that we are headed in the wrong direction.”

She again urged Illinoisans to wear face coverings, remain 6 feet apart from others and wash hands frequently.