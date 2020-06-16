New rules for Illinois firearms dealers finally approved

“We were able to just clarify language that talked about what security systems were necessary,” Schimpf said in an interview after the meeting. “The original proposal was that you would have to be securing all the weapons in a safe, separate location overnight. They’re now going to allow, as long as they are secure, that they have security systems or a bar or a cable system going through (the trigger assembly).”

One area of the new regulations which remains in dispute concerns the type of video surveillance systems and the number of cameras that gun stores must maintain. But the law does not require compliance with those rules until Jan. 2, 2021, and ISP officials said they would continue working on that section of the rules in hopes of coming to an agreement before that date.

Schimpf said the process of reaching the agreement was complicated by the fact that ISP does not typically operate as a regulatory agency and so the process was new to many of its officials.

That contributed to the long delay in passing the new rules, some of which were supposed to be in effect by Jan. 2.