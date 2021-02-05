New Williamson County circuit clerk starts role by job shadowing his employees

MARION — When Justin Maze became the Williamson County circuit clerk on Jan. 28, he set a goal: to learn each position in his new office.

Maze is a lieutenant with Illinois Department of Corrections and has leadership experience in the Illinois Army National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps.

“My role in the Marine Corps definitely taught me about leadership," Maze said. "One thing I learned that to you have to know the positions you are leading."

So, Maze is spending time job shadowing the employees in the circuit clerk’s office and learning from them. A county's circuit clerk is the keeper of the records within the court system.

“It’s very difficult to understand what changes need to be made if I don’t understand the most basic of roles in the office,” he said.

Maze also reached out to judges in the county to get their opinion of how the office is operating. Is it working for them? Do they have everything they need to conduct court?

While he is seeking input and learning from others employed in the court system, he stressed that his job is to serve the residents of Williamson County.

“Honestly, what I’m learning is how the whole judicial process works,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}