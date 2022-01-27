New Williamson County supervisor of assessments sworn in

MARION — A new supervisor of assessments was sworn in just before Williamson County Board was called to order on Thursday afternoon.

Alex Simpson of Marion is the new supervisor of assessments. He was sworn in by Judge Steve Green.

“I am very excited. My dad was supervisor of assessments for nearly 30 years in Effingham County, so it’s kind of the family business,” Simpson said.

He replaced Jeff Robinson.

During the board’s meeting, they discussed changes to its cyber security system.

The county is updating all departments to a multi-level authentication system. CDS will supply the system and train all employees how to handle the new authentication system.

All county departments will use the new authentication system for all county business and email.

Some websites accessed by multiple agencies will be set up separately and will not be part of the total county government system. Board President Jim Marlo gave the example of a website that is accessed by the state’s attorney’s office, the circuit clerk and others. Only people with authority can access those sites.

The total cost is $9,545 per month. The time period will be from Feb. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022.

Brent Gentry said this will put everyone on a higher level of security.

“This will get everybody in the county on the same service,” Tim Atkisson said.

The board was unable to take action on the issue because it was listed on the agenda as cyber insurance. The insurance will have to be updated after the new system is voted in place.

They also discussed American Rescue Plan Act agreements. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Purcell prepared an agreement that they would have with funding recipients.

Atkisson was not happy with the wording of section 5.3, which talks about terminating the agreement when all funds are spent. If the project is not fully funding with ARPA funds, there are still reporting requirements.

Purcell questioned whether the funding could be used for part of a project. They will need to get an answer to complete the agreement. He said he may prepare one agreement for total funding and another for partial funding.

“In the agreement now, that project has to be complete. If that changes when our question is answered, the agreement needs to be changed,” Purcell said.

The board tabled the agreement until they could get an answer on partial funding.

The board also passed a new hiring policy that requires all county jobs to be added to the county website.

“I’m not aware of many jobs open in Williamson County, and probably most residents may not be either,” Marlo said.

The new policy will require department heads to submit openings to human resources, who will post the job on the county website. Department heads will still be allowed to post the jobs to other websites to find candidates.

The new policy also asked those hiring to interview multiple candidates and encourages diversity in hiring.

“I think this is a policy that’s been a long time coming,” Marlo said.

Atkisson agreed, saying that this is 'long overdue.”

