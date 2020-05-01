Northwest Illinois church challenges ban on worship services

Robinson wrote that he drafted the document as directed by Delfino as a means for the office to preempt any “potential arguments” state’s attorneys might face from lawsuits.

“It appears that the stay-at-home recommendations and social distancing are great recommendations,” Robinson stated in the memo. “Those things should be practiced; but criminal enforcement of the EO is a different question. My research leaves me less than confident that a reviewing court will hold that the governor has the authority close businesses, [or] bar attendance at church services and assemblies in excess of 10 citizens (particularly if they are assembling to redress grievances).”

Pritzker issued the first stay-at-home order on March 9 directing people to shelter at home as much as possible during the novel coronavirus public health emergency, except for conducting essential business. That order also closed what were deemed nonessential businesses.

The restriction was originally set to expire April 7, but on April 1 he issued a second order extending it through the end of that month, and last week he announced he would extend the order further, with some modifications, through May 30.