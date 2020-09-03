Officials urge residents to fill out census as deadline approaches

As the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. economy and tax revenue across the country and in Illinois, Pritzker stressed the importance of the census as it pertains to aid. Apportionment of federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act is partially based on 2010 census counts.

Stratton also emphasized the need for Latino Illinoisans to participate in the census and addressed fears of retaliation.

“Our census doesn’t hurt, it helps. The census questionnaire will not ask your citizenship status,” she said. “Your personal information will not be used against you in court or by any government agency like ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). For far too long some members of our Latino community have been told to keep their doors closed and not be seen, but no more. You have the power, and you deserve to be seen and counted,” she said.

The Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, but those efforts were blocked by multiple federal courts last year. It does not appear on the final form, and any respondent information is kept confidential by law.