On the heels of drilling controversy, mayor moving to sell Du Quoin City Lake

Depending on the circumstances, Reimer said he would consider reapproaching the city — but then again, he might not. He was frustrated by the nature of the pushback he received from the homeowners, saying some seemed to have a personal agenda.

“I have no problem with someone not wanting me to drill. I have a problem with someone saying they don’t want me to drill because of manufactured reasons that don’t have a science or basis behind them,” he said.

Roberts and Conley argued that any potential benefits offered under the plan did not outweigh the potential risks to the scenic area, in their minds. They are continuing to fight the drilling proposals, reaching out to regional and statewide lawmakers for assistance.

Meanwhile, Alongi said he’s determined to put the property up for sale. Alongi surmised there are outfits out of Chicago or St. Louis who might be interested in purchasing it as a hunting and fishing club. That said, Alongi said he would be open to, and prefer, that the homeowners find a way to come together to buy it. He described the formation of a park district by lakefront homeowners as “the perfect handshake between the city and residents out there.”