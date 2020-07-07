Opposing groups readying for battle over tax amendment

Todd Maisch, president of the Illinois Chamber, said at the news conference the coalition — which he is hopeful will grow to include several more business groups — was “not prepared” to address how much it was willing to spend on the fight.

“However, there will be resources,” he said. “But again, the important thing is we don't need to match the proponent spending. We only have to go ahead and be competitive. We don't need to spend dollar for dollar because this is, frankly, an unpopular idea once voters figure out what's really going on. … If the proponents were certain that they had this in the bag, would they have written a $51 million check? I don't think so.”

The news conference prompted a swift pushback from pro-amendment groups, including from Vote Yes for Fair Tax, another committee backed by community and advocacy groups, labor organizations and faith groups.

“Working people overwhelmingly support the fair tax amendment because everyone who makes under $250,000 will get a tax cut or pay no more,” John Bouman, the group’s chairman, said in a news release.

The rate structure