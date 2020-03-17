Paul Jacobs leads 115th District race by less than 200 votes over John Howard

CARBONDALE — As of press time, it’s too close to call a definitive winner in the Republican Primary for 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Dr. Paul Jacobs was less than 200 votes ahead of John Howard at press time, and it looks like he will take the spot as the Republican candidate for representative in the 115th Illinois House District. The seat is currently held by Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, who has decided to run for state senate.

As of 10:30 p.m., Jacobs had 2,947 votes, and Howard had 2,764 votes.

Cliff Lindemann, chairman of Jefferson County Board and a Webber Township trustee, trailed with 1,531 votes. Zachary Meyer, who works in the office of Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby, has 1,079 votes; and Johnnie Smith has 980 votes. Smith lives in Jefferson County and owns Spartanville Fueling Station in Waltonville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s close, but I think we should be the winner,” Jacobs said late Tuesday evening. “I hope people understand how important it is for me to work with in the Statehouse and get this state back on track.”

He also said the coronavirus will hurt Illinois because the state’s budget is so far out of balance.