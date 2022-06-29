Paul Simon's John Shaw: Low voter turnout in primaries should concern everyone

One thing was clear when the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election in Southern Illinois was low.

Most counties only drew around 20% of their registered voters. Franklin County drew just over 21% of its 27,031 registered voters.

Williamson County had several contested Republican races, including two Marion men running in two separate races for state representative and a man from Carterville running in a Congressional primary race. Still, the county drew only 20% of its 44,691 voters.

Union County was an exception with 34% of its 11,623 registered voters casting ballots.

John T. Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, said there are some factors across the state that played into that turnout.

First, there were no big Democratic races in the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ran unopposed. The Secretary of State race seemed more like a personal feud.

“This appears to be a down year for Democrats due to the economy and the stalled national legislative agenda. It’s pretty easy to understand,” Shaw said.

For Republicans, Shaw said they kind of had a mid-term election phenomenon with voter turnout depressed.

“We all have to be concerned with low voting levels,” Shaw said.

He added that people feel disengaged with both the state government and federal government.

In Southern Illinois, Democrats did not have a competitive race.

He explained that when voters feel depressed, turnout is depressed. When voters get angry, more people turn out to vote. Some recent examples are the 2018 race responding to President Trump or in 2010 when Republicans responded to Obama.

Shaw said people seemed more depressed than angry at the ballot, which led to low turnout.

He said it will be interesting to see what the mood is in the fall. A depressed mood will lead to depressed turnout in the General Election. Anger leads to increased turnout in at least one party.

“It will be interesting to see how the nation moves to avow and what that portends for turnout in November,” Shaw said.

Residents can register to vote by contacting the county clerk in their county of residence. Most counties have websites that offer more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.