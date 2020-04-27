Perry County Board considering employee furloughs to offset virus-related financial woes

The Perry County Board discussed the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible furloughs for employees Monday during a special meeting Monday afternoon.
Board President Dallas Bigham and Commissioners Susan Hepp and Robert Kelly discussed the financial impact, as the county is not eligible for stimulus packages and will see a significant drop in sales tax revenue because of the state's stay-at-home order.
“Our biggest concern was taxes,” Bigham said.
Hepp said the Perry County Health Department is already struggling financially. Health department employees are working overtime without any additional funding, and are having trouble getting COVID-19 test kits for Pinckneyville Community Hospital and Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin.
‘We have the potential for substantial revenue loss from the loss of sales tax,” Bigham said.
The board is also considering voluntary furloughs of employees.
“The Sheriff’s Department is not figured in the furloughs. They are essentially a skeleton crew now,” Hepp said.
If the board does nothing now, they will have to make some hard decisions later during the budget process.
The county’s labor attorney, Rhett Barke, said the furloughs will not make up the entirety of the sales tax shortfall, but it will switch some liability from the county general fund to unemployment. In addition, employees who make $59,000 or less are likely to earn more on unemployment with the additional $600 from the federal CARES Act.
Barke said several options exist, including furloughing half the employees in each department for two weeks while the other half work. The groups would switch for the following two-week period.
The discussion of exactly how to work furloughs would have to go through the officeholders because the board cannot tell an elected official how many people can be employed. Then, union officials would have to agree.
“I just know its going to be a struggle. We are looking at some hard financial struggles,” Kelly said.
“If you decide the timeframes, make that decision, then we could have discussions with the unions,” Hepp said. “If the stay-at-home order is extended, the situation may change.”
"Perry County had greater strains from budget issues, and you’re getting punched again. Save a little now; that may help with one, two or five jobs down the road,” Barke said.
