Perry County Board considering employee furloughs to offset virus-related financial woes

The Perry County Board discussed the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible furloughs for employees Monday during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Board President Dallas Bigham and Commissioners Susan Hepp and Robert Kelly discussed the financial impact, as the county is not eligible for stimulus packages and will see a significant drop in sales tax revenue because of the state's stay-at-home order.

“Our biggest concern was taxes,” Bigham said.

Hepp said the Perry County Health Department is already struggling financially. Health department employees are working overtime without any additional funding, and are having trouble getting COVID-19 test kits for Pinckneyville Community Hospital and Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin.

‘We have the potential for substantial revenue loss from the loss of sales tax,” Bigham said.

The board is also considering voluntary furloughs of employees.

“The Sheriff’s Department is not figured in the furloughs. They are essentially a skeleton crew now,” Hepp said.

If the board does nothing now, they will have to make some hard decisions later during the budget process.