PINCKNEYVILLE — For the first time in many years, Perry County was unable to provide 24/7 law enforcement coverage this week, Sheriff Steve Bareis said.

Bareis said he personally worked more than 80 hours, pulling Monday through Friday overnight shifts, in addition to attending a required 911 training seminar in Harrisburg for three of those days. Because he had to get a few hours sleep between assignments, no deputy was on duty between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. With the critical staffing shortage facing the Sheriff’s Office, weeks like this are becoming the norm, he said.

That’s why he’s asking the public to vote in favor of a half-cent “public safety” sales tax ballot referendum. If it were to pass, the “public safety” tax would likely generate about $600,000 dedicated solely to the Sheriff’s Office. It would increase the county’s existing half-percent public safety tax to a full 1%.

”I’ve put out the slogan, ‘Back the Badge’ because that’s really what it’s about. It’s about providing backup for my guys,” Bareis said. “Right now, I’m running one guy on patrol for the entire county. On nights and weekends, I’ve got one person in the jail.”

Bareis said everyone on his team is sacrificing to maintain the public safety services that citizens expect. But the bottom line, he said, is that safety has been compromised because deputies and correctional officers are working without backup and response time is slower when there’s only one person on duty.

“I’ve got a cot in my office, and I’ve gone to sleep and told dispatch, ‘If a call comes in, wake me up and I’ll respond,’” he said. With the patrol staff down to five, deputies have had to endure shifts as long as 24 hours, work solo without backup, and manage sporadic schedules that frequently rotate between days and nights.

“But you can only do that so long,” Bareis said. “You can’t work your people 60 hours a week, and not to mention, have the money to pay them (overtime).”

A second try

This is the county’s second attempt at levying an additional 0.5% sales tax — amounting to 50 cents on a $100 bill — to assist the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. The measure was first on the ballot during the April 2019 municipal election. It was soundly defeated, with 72% of voters rejecting the tax, and 28% voting in favor of it.

Later that month, the Perry County Board passed a resolution declaring a state of financial emergency, and also hired a consultant, Bruce DeLashmit of Bellwether LLC, to help dig the county out of its predicament. By mid-May, Bareis was forced to send layoff notices to 14 employees, including four full-time patrol officers and three county correctional officers.

The loss of staff has affected departmental operations, he said. “We’ve already seen a decrease in arrest numbers because we’re not doing any proactive policing,” he said.

In September, the county lost the ability to house federal inmates because federal guidelines require that jails entering into cooperative agreements with the U.S. Justice Department have a minimum of two correctional officers on duty at all times. Bareis previously said that the department was no longer able to maintain those staffing levels after weathering a significant budget cut.

Currently, there is only one correctional officer at the jail on nights and weekends, he said. The decades-old jail is also in need of significant repairs, including a new roof, and there’s not a dedicated revenue stream for capital improvements.

An uphill battle

Still, as it did last year, the referendum faces an uphill battle.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said that he believes a sales tax increase to fund county operations places an unfair burden on the city’s businesses. Because it hosts Perry County’s most vibrant business district, more than 70% of the county’s overall sales tax collections come from within the city limits of Du Quoin, he said. “And it would make us one of the higher sales tax communities in Southern Illinois, if not pretty well throughout the state of Illinois,” Alongi said.

Du Quoin’s sales tax rate is 9.25% citywide, and 9.75% in its business district, which incorporates General Cable, as well as retailers such as Walmart and those in the SouthTowne Shopping Center. Sales tax rates fluctuate across the state because home-rule cities such as Du Quoin have the ability to increase sales tax to generate more income for operations. Counties can also generate additional sales tax funds via referendum for specific purposes such as public safety, building funds for schools and new facilities.

Du Quoin’s 9.25% sales tax rate breaks down as follows:

• 6.25% state sales tax (1% of which is returned to Du Quoin);

• 1.5% home-rule city tax (the revenue from 0.5% of this amount is paid to Du Quoin Community Unit School District 300 to reduce the bond debt on the high school);

• a 0.5% county “public safety” tax (the county’s ballot referendum would raise this to 1%);

• and a 1% countywide school facilities tax.

The additional half-cent sales tax in the business district goes into a dedicated fund to assist with business development, Alongi said.

Alongi bemoaned the fact that other governmental entities are looking to get in on the sales tax action in Du Quoin. He also said he believes this creates the impression that the city of Du Quoin is responsible for the higher-than-average sales tax rate within the Du Quoin city limits, when the city’s portion accounts for only $2 out of $9.25 on a $100 bill, and $2.50 of $9.75 in the business district. (That amount is determined by the city’s $1.50 or $2 home-rule sales tax — less the 50 cents dedicated to the school district — plus the $1 that is returned to Du Quoin from Illinois’ standard state and local tax). Most of the sales tax collected -- 5% -- goes to the state. The remainder is split between the county and local school districts.

“I don’t want people to think we’re anti-police in Du Quoin because we are not,” he said, “but it’s just a hard pill to swallow that 72% of this tax would come from Du Quoin and we wouldn’t get much out of it.”

“To put it to you bluntly,” Alongi added, “there’s a lot of hogs in our trough.”

The cities of Du Quoin and Pinckneyville both have their own police departments, while the sheriff’s deputies are primarily responsible for policing the unincorporated areas. The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for maintaining and operating the jail, which primarily houses inmates from municipal jurisdictions.

Comparing nearby places

Sales tax rates vary widely across the state, and even across Southern Illinois. To name a few examples: The sales tax is 7.75% in Pinckneyville, a non-home rule city, as well as in the unincorporated parts of Perry County. It is 9.75% in Carbondale (and 11.75% on meals purchased at a Carbondale restaurant). It’s 9.5% in Marion; 8.5% in Benton; and 8.25% in Sparta, according to data from the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Perry County is not alone in asking for a sales tax increase to fund county operations. It is among 40 counties in the state that levies a sales tax for public safety, facilities or transportation purposes. Its request to raise its public safety tax to a total of 1% would put it in the middle of the pack for the counties that have the tax, though many operate without it. Others in Southern Illinois with the tax include Union County (1.5%); Johnson County (1.5%); Franklin County (1%); and Saline County (0.75%).

“Right now, I think every county in the southern part of the state is trying to generate some type of revenue somehow,” said Perry County Board Chairman Dallas Bigham. Bigham said he sympathizes with Du Quoin leadership’s position, but said he favors the tax because it seems necessary to adequately staff the Sheriff’s Office and repair the jail, which was built in 1984.

The city and the county

“Nobody likes taxes, I mean, man, I don’t like taxes,” Bigham said. “But I think it’s probably the fairest tax there is. It’s better than property taxes.” Bigham said he believes it’s a fairer tax because it also captures revenue from people who visit Perry County to shop and dine, but who don’t live in the county, whereas a property tax is paid exclusively by county residents.

Alongi disagrees.

Many residents who live in the western part of the county do their shopping in Sparta, Alongi said. Those are the people who would benefit most from increasing the number of deputies on patrol, and who contribute least to Du Quoin’s sales tax revenue, he said. He noted that Pinckneyville residents also opposed the measure last time it was on the ballot.

Alongi said Perry County government has to learn to live within its means. But he said that if there’s a public safety crisis the county truly can’t fix with its existing revenues, that it should look to increase property taxes across the entire county rather than asking for Du Quoin shoppers — and businesses concerned the increased tax will run off their customers — to carry the load. Du Quoin residents would not be spared the property tax increase, but doing that would make sure that those who would most benefit by bolstering the Sheriff's Office are contributing their fair share, he said.

'All one in this county'

Though some may go to other counties to do their shopping, Perry County Treasurer Mary Jane Craft said that there are numerous people who don’t live in Du Quoin who contribute to the Du Quoin sales tax because they shop in the city. Craft, of Pinckneyville, said she’s among them. She said she tries to spend as much of her paycheck as possible within the Perry County limits, and much of it in Du Quoin. She encourages others to do the same.

She said the debate shouldn’t be viewed as us-versus-them, but rather that everyone who lives in the county is under the same roof, even if they also live in a municipality.

“We are all one in this county,” she said.

Some who have reservations about the tax have said it’s also because of the county’s financial problems, raising questions about its ability to manage money. Recent audits have unveiled numerous budgetary missteps that culminated in the county declaring a financial crisis last year. These problems had been brewing for many years. That they went unaddressed for so long is likely contributing to shaken voter confidence as the county seeks more funding, several people said.

Craft, who was elected in 2014, said that the county is working to get back on solid financial footing. But county services, she said, are critical for everyone in the county.

“Are we just going to say, ‘Well, oh well, we’re just going to let that house fall in because we don’t want to put the money in there.’ Well, you’re living in the house whether you like it or not.”

Election Day is March 17.

