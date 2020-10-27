Perry County voters to decide 3 county races

Lipe also upgraded the system for recording deeds, she said, so they can now be entered online, which has kept people from having to come into the office during the pandemic. She also has kept staff to a minimum.

She has extended voting hours on Tuesday and Thursday to 7 p.m. and every other Saturday.

“People live here but don’t work here. If they get off work at 5 p.m., they can’t get here. Everybody has the right to vote, so we have to do everything possible to make that happen,” Lipe said.

Batteau served as supervisor of assessments from 2008 until his retirement in 2016. He also is retired from Illinois Central Railroad and worked for Illinois Department of Corrections. He ran for county commissioner in 2016 but was not elected.

"The county clerk’s office is the threshold to county government. I think I have a lot of experience and still have something to contribute,” Batteau said.

He is concerned about the budget and believes he has experience to help solve some of the budget problems.

He would adopt a more professional attitude in the office and more cross-training of employees, saying that would give residents “more bang for your buck.”