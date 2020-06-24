Perspectives on Progress: Davis says filing legislation is a tool to force difficult conversations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — For veteran state Rep. Will Davis, D-Hazel Crest, filing legislation is often a way to start a conversation about racial justice in the Illinois General Assembly.

“As a legislator, I always look to my tools, and my tool is legislation — bringing the conversation,” he said. “What I've learned is that only when you file legislation, do you get the conversation. Because you can talk and as long as it doesn’t materialize into anything, everybody's okay, or certain people are okay. But when you file it, then they know you're serious. And then they really want to talk to you.”

Davis shared his thoughts for Capitol News Illinois’ “Perspectives on Progress” series, which is a collection of conversations on race in Illinois with state leaders.

Davis said he would like to see Gov. J.B. Pritzker engage the entire Illinois Legislative Black Caucus on issues of race to help chart a path forward.

He also said more resources will be needed in Black communities trying to rebuild from COVID-19 and recent property destruction that occurred from civil unrest sparked by video of a White police officer kneeling on an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died after the incident.