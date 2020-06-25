Perspectives on Progress: Demmer says GOP willing to listen to police reform proposals

Demmer spoke to Capitol News Illinois for its “Perspectives on Progress” series, a collection of conversations about race that until now has focused on the voices of Black leaders and members of the Legislative Black Caucus.

One of the things those leaders have stressed is that the issue of racial injustice in America isn’t just about one instance of police brutality, or even a long string of such instances stretching back for centuries in American history. They argue it’s a structural problem that reaches into every aspect of American life, from housing and education and job opportunities to access to health care and investment capital for businesses.

Many of them also say that when they return to Springfield for the fall veto session in November, they plan to propose legislation to address those inequities and hope their colleagues, including Republicans, will listen.

Demmer serves as the Deputy House Minority Leader, thereby making him the second-highest ranking Republican in the House. Demmer said he agrees that the problem is more pervasive than a group of isolated incidents, and that he and his GOP colleagues are willing to listen to reform discussions.