Perspectives on Progress: Greenwood calls for reinvesting in black communities

Greenwood represents the 114th District that includes a portion of East St. Louis, a city of 26,000 people that is 96 percent black and where more than a third of the residents live below the poverty line, according to the most recent census estimates. Her district also includes Centreville, a town of just under 5,000 people where 45 percent live below poverty.

Greenwood said she believes the key to lifting up those communities is by reinvesting in basic things such as infrastructure, schools and jobs.

“You know, we're still going through COVID-19,” she said. “I represent East St. Louis and Centreville, Illinois with, you know, Centreville has been reported as one of the poorest communities in our nation, not just our state, and East St. Louis with high poverty, high unemployment. And so there are calls for just some, some change, some investment in communities that have received nothing.”

Greenwood said she sees a glimmer of hope for her district in the budget that lawmakers approved during the special session in May, which earmarks hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds for communities that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.