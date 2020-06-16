Perspectives on Progress: Senator Robert Peters says path forward will take collective effort from Illinoisans

“And so when you look at what's recently happening, you know, when it comes to the disparities with COVID, when it comes to the economic crisis and that there are 40 million people in this country who are unemployed, and when it comes to the murder of Floyd, you think of all that together,” he said.

Peters said reforms in criminal justice and police accountability are needed to “focus on reimagining what safety and justice in our communities look like.” Lawmakers should address growing wealth disparities as well, he said.

“I don't think it's just on the governor,” he said. “I think it is on each and every one of us in this state. I think that's an important emphasis. When it comes to our government, we can't look to one individual to be the savior of what we need. I think too much is asked of a politician to be a savior when each and every one of us, both as electeds and as communities, must organize as saviors for our communities together.”

In terms of media coverage, Peters said the focus has become too much on looters and less on the suffering behind protests. He said while some who participate in looting “just do it to create chaos,” for many, “it's because they live in chaos.”