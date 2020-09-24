Pete Buttigieg talks presidential primary run, new book about trust in SIU virtual forum

During his 45-minute talk, Buttigieg reflected on the most recent primary season that propelled the Midwestern mayor of a small college city to national political prominence. Buttigieg turned heads winning the Democratic primary in Iowa and placing second in New Hampshire, both critical early states, before eventually withdrawing from the race March 1 on the heels of a bruising loss in South Carolina.

On the campaign trail, Buttigieg said what struck him most was how similar people's concerns are from place to place, despite the national storyline of division.

"You come to learn that, on one hand, there’s tremendous variety and diversity in our country, and on the other hand, so much of what people are dealing with is pretty similar," he said. "People are trying to make sure that they can earn enough to get by and take care of their family. They expect to be better off than their parents’ generation. They want health care. We want to know the planet’s going to be in good shape for future generations. There’s some fundamentals here that, again, get kind of dazzled out of our view."